Himachal Pradesh Rolls Out Extensive HPV Vaccination Campaign

In an effort to combat cervical cancer, Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for a comprehensive vaccination campaign targeting human papillomavirus (HPV). Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta led a preparatory meeting, emphasizing effective awareness strategies through panchayati raj institutions, urban local bodies, schools, and media outlets.

The campaign, a part of the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), will begin on February 28, aiming to vaccinate approximately 67,000 girls aged 14 to 15. The initiative is expected to extend its efforts in raising awareness regarding the safety and benefits of the vaccine, crucial in preventing cervical cancer, the second most prevalent cancer among women in India.

Vaccination sessions are scheduled for March 29, April 5, and April 12, with additional sessions on April 19, May 10, May 24, and June 21 for those unable to attend earlier dates. Conducted at 378 government health facilities, the campaign will feature trained healthcare workers and cold chain management, ensuring effective administration and parental consent through the U-WIN portal.

