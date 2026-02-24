Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Rolls Out Extensive HPV Vaccination Campaign

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta chaired a meeting to prepare for the upcoming HPV vaccination campaign starting February 28. The campaign aims to vaccinate around 67,000 girls aged 14-15 years against cervical cancer. Awareness will be spread through local bodies, schools, and media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:43 IST
In an effort to combat cervical cancer, Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for a comprehensive vaccination campaign targeting human papillomavirus (HPV). Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta led a preparatory meeting, emphasizing effective awareness strategies through panchayati raj institutions, urban local bodies, schools, and media outlets.

The campaign, a part of the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), will begin on February 28, aiming to vaccinate approximately 67,000 girls aged 14 to 15. The initiative is expected to extend its efforts in raising awareness regarding the safety and benefits of the vaccine, crucial in preventing cervical cancer, the second most prevalent cancer among women in India.

Vaccination sessions are scheduled for March 29, April 5, and April 12, with additional sessions on April 19, May 10, May 24, and June 21 for those unable to attend earlier dates. Conducted at 378 government health facilities, the campaign will feature trained healthcare workers and cold chain management, ensuring effective administration and parental consent through the U-WIN portal.

