Netra Kumbh: A Monumental Eye Care Camp to Illuminate Vision in Rajasthan

A large-scale free eye care camp, 'Netra Kumbh', is set to take place in Ramdevra, Rajasthan, from August 1 to September 2. Organized by Saksham, the initiative aims to provide eye check-ups and treatments to over 1.25 lakh people, focusing on youth eye health and awareness about eye donation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking healthcare initiative, over 1 lakh individuals are anticipated to receive complimentary eye care at 'Netra Kumbh,' a medical camp in Rajasthan's Ramdevra town. This announcement emerged from a press conference held by Saksham, a service organisation dedicated to health and disability issues.

The 33-day eye care camp will run from August 1 to September 2, paying tribute to Baba Ramdev Pir. Saksham's National Organising Secretary, Chandrashekhar, highlighted the camp's mission to enhance eye health awareness, particularly among youth experiencing increased screen exposure.

Backed by the Rajasthan government and multiple social and religious bodies, the camp spans six acres with seven German hangars, 50 OPDs, and facilities for doctors and volunteers. The target is treating over 1.25 lakh attendees, offering comprehensive exams, prescription glasses, and medicine, with referrals for necessary surgeries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

