Netra Kumbh: A Monumental Eye Care Camp to Illuminate Vision in Rajasthan

In a groundbreaking healthcare initiative, over 1 lakh individuals are anticipated to receive complimentary eye care at 'Netra Kumbh,' a medical camp in Rajasthan's Ramdevra town. This announcement emerged from a press conference held by Saksham, a service organisation dedicated to health and disability issues.

The 33-day eye care camp will run from August 1 to September 2, paying tribute to Baba Ramdev Pir. Saksham's National Organising Secretary, Chandrashekhar, highlighted the camp's mission to enhance eye health awareness, particularly among youth experiencing increased screen exposure.

Backed by the Rajasthan government and multiple social and religious bodies, the camp spans six acres with seven German hangars, 50 OPDs, and facilities for doctors and volunteers. The target is treating over 1.25 lakh attendees, offering comprehensive exams, prescription glasses, and medicine, with referrals for necessary surgeries.

