Innovative Vertical Farming Transforms Health Outcomes in Northern Manitoba

In northern Manitoba, Indigenous communities face significant health challenges due to limited access to affordable fresh food. The Opaskwayak Cree Nation (OCN) launched a smart vertical farm to combat diabetes and improve nutrition, combining Indigenous knowledge and technology to foster community empowerment and improve health outcomes.

Winnipeg | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:37 IST
In northern Manitoba, a troubling health crisis looms, exacerbated by limited access to fresh, affordable produce. Many Indigenous communities have drifted away from traditional practices, and fresh food shipped from the south is often stale and expensive, hitting the northern wallets hard.

To counteract this, the Opaskwayak Cree Nation (OCN) has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative aimed at improving access to nutritious foods. In 2016, they set up a smart vertical farm (SVF) using cutting-edge technology to grow fruits and vegetables indoors all year round, defying the harsh northern climate.

By employing energy-efficient LED lights and a closed-loop water system, the farm is both environmentally friendly and economically sound. This bold step towards food sovereignty reduces the community's dependency on costly groceries, simultaneously promoting health and self-sufficiency.

