Shake-Up in Vaccine Advisory: Kennedy's Controversial Board Overhaul

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has removed the national vaccine advisory board, accusing the group of having "persistent conflicts of interest," heightening concerns about vaccine recommendation processes.

Kennedy claims substantial funding from drugmakers to many experts on the 17-member Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), but did not specify individual infractions or how these might have impacted official guidance. Committee members counter that strict CDC vetting processes ensure transparency and effectiveness.

The debate continues as Kennedy appoints new members and vows to present historical evidence of corruption. New disclosures reveal minimal drugmaker funds to some advisers, while steps are promised to avoid replacing old conflicts with new ones under stringent new rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)