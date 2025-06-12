Left Menu

National Burns Center Braces for Ahmedabad Crash Aftermath

The National Burns Center in Navi Mumbai is prepared with 20 beds following an Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Dr. Sunil Keswani, director, ensures readiness despite no immediate requests, stating additional beds could be arranged quickly. Ahmedabad Civil Hospital also supports with a 50-bed burns ward.

Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:04 IST
The National Burns Center in Navi Mumbai has designated 20 beds in response to the recent crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad. According to Dr. Sunil Keswani, medical director, this preparedness comes despite no formal requests for assistance yet.

Dr. Keswani highlighted the gravity of the Ahmedabad-London flight incident, stating that their facility, which specializes in burn care, is maintaining a high state of readiness. The center can expand its capacity by another 20 beds within an hour if needed.

Additionally, the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital is equipped with a 50-bed burns ward, further contributing to the capacity to handle burn injuries arising from the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

