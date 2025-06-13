Left Menu

SII and DNDi Join Forces to Advance Dengue Antibody Treatment

The Serum Institute of India collaborates with the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative to develop a monoclonal antibody treatment for dengue. The venture aims to make the treatment affordable and accessible in low and middle-income countries, focusing on areas such as India, Brazil, and Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Serum Institute of India (SII) announced a collaboration with the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) to expedite the clinical development of a dengue monoclonal antibody treatment. This partnership targets affordable healthcare solutions for low and middle-income countries.

The partnership will focus on setting up a comprehensive plan for research, additional Phase III trials, and facilitating access while securing necessary funding and resources. A joint team aims to achieve regulatory approval and deployment of the treatment in India and other regions hit by dengue.

Prasad Kulkarni, Executive Director of SII, emphasized the initiative's goal to make the dengue treatment accessible, with previous trials confirming its safety and effectiveness. The ongoing Phase III trials in India will be expanded to other dengue-endemic countries, including Brazil.

