West Bengal's Bold Move for Clinical Transparency: New Bill Proposed

In a significant step towards greater transparency in healthcare, the West Bengal government has introduced the Clinical Establishments (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Amendment Bill, 2025 in the Assembly. The bill seeks to make clinical operations clearer and requires establishments to adhere strictly to fixed rates for medical treatments.

The proposed legislation mandates that clinical establishments display fixed rates and package charges prominently within their premises. Additionally, it requires these establishments to maintain electronic medical records for each patient utilizing approved software.

Despite its introduction, the bill remains under scrutiny and has yet to receive approval for debate from Speaker Biman Banerjee. Notably, members of the BJP were absent during the tabling of this proposed legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)