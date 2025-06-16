Left Menu

West Bengal's Bold Move for Clinical Transparency: New Bill Proposed

The West Bengal government introduced an amendment bill to enhance transparency in clinical establishments. The proposed bill requires displaying fixed rates and maintaining electronic medical records. It aims for compliance with set charges for treatments, though it is still under review and hasn't been debated in the Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:49 IST
West Bengal's Bold Move for Clinical Transparency: New Bill Proposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards greater transparency in healthcare, the West Bengal government has introduced the Clinical Establishments (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Amendment Bill, 2025 in the Assembly. The bill seeks to make clinical operations clearer and requires establishments to adhere strictly to fixed rates for medical treatments.

The proposed legislation mandates that clinical establishments display fixed rates and package charges prominently within their premises. Additionally, it requires these establishments to maintain electronic medical records for each patient utilizing approved software.

Despite its introduction, the bill remains under scrutiny and has yet to receive approval for debate from Speaker Biman Banerjee. Notably, members of the BJP were absent during the tabling of this proposed legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025