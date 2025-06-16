CDC Scientist Resigns Over Vaccine Data Concerns

A CDC scientist, Dr. Fiona Havers, has resigned, expressing concerns over potential misuse of data collected on COVID-19 and RSV hospitalizations in shaping the national vaccine policy. This move comes amid changes in the vaccine advisory panel by Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.

Dr. Havers, who led the RESP-NET Hospitalization Surveillance Team, announced her departure to colleagues, revealing doubts about the objective use of collected data. The concern revolves around the Trump administration's approach to vaccine data and decision-making.

The Health Secretary dismissed the CDC's independent vaccine advisory panel, replacing it with members who have historically questioned vaccine efficacy. Dr. Havers' team had contributed significantly to peer-reviewed publications and CDC reports. The new Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to convene in June.