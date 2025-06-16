Left Menu

CDC Scientist Resigns Over Vaccine Data Concerns

A CDC scientist, Dr. Fiona Havers, resigned, citing concerns over data use in shaping U.S. vaccine policy. Her resignation followed the abrupt dismissal of the CDC vaccine advisory panel by Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. Her team’s data contributions were significant in shaping past health reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:19 IST
CDC Scientist Resigns Over Vaccine Data Concerns

A CDC scientist, Dr. Fiona Havers, has resigned, expressing concerns over potential misuse of data collected on COVID-19 and RSV hospitalizations in shaping the national vaccine policy. This move comes amid changes in the vaccine advisory panel by Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.

Dr. Havers, who led the RESP-NET Hospitalization Surveillance Team, announced her departure to colleagues, revealing doubts about the objective use of collected data. The concern revolves around the Trump administration's approach to vaccine data and decision-making.

The Health Secretary dismissed the CDC's independent vaccine advisory panel, replacing it with members who have historically questioned vaccine efficacy. Dr. Havers' team had contributed significantly to peer-reviewed publications and CDC reports. The new Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to convene in June.

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025