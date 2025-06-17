U.S. Tax Reform Faces $2.8 Trillion Deficit Challenge
The U.S. Congressional Budget Office reported that President Trump's tax-cut and spending bill might increase the deficit by $2.8 trillion over a decade. Despite minor GDP growth, the bill could significantly raise interest rates and debt. Senate revisions face opposition, complicating the bill's passage.
The U.S. Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has released projections indicating that President Donald Trump's ambitious tax-cut and spending bill could swell the nation's deficit by $2.8 trillion over the next ten years. This comes in spite of predictions for economic growth spurred by the legislation.
According to the CBO's analysis, the bill, which passed the House and awaits Senate consideration, would boost the real GDP by an average of 0.5% over the decade. However, this growth yields an $85 billion deficit reduction offset by rising interest payments, which might increase federal debt costs by $441 billion.
The Senate's version of the bill causes contention within the Republican-controlled Congress, with some advocating for deeper cuts and others seeking to protect social safety nets. These divisions threaten to derail the timeline for passing this central piece of Trump's domestic agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delegation led by Shrikant Shinde meets Liberian Senate Leader, highlights global security and fight against terrorism
Senate Confirms Michael Duffey Amid Ukraine Aid Controversy
Trump's Tax and Spending Bill Faces an Uphill Battle in the Senate
Trump's Tax and Spending Bill Faces Uphill Battle in Senate
Senate to Review Bryan Bedford's FAA Nomination Amid Aviation Challenges