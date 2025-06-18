US Unemployment Claims Dip Amid Economic Uncertainty

In a week marked by economic uncertainty, the number of Americans filing initial claims for unemployment benefits saw a slight decrease, according to data from the Labor Department. Claims fell by 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 245,000 for the week ending June 14. Despite this drop, the figures suggest a sustained loss of momentum in the labor market.

The release of this data came a day earlier than usual due to the Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday, providing a snapshot of labor market conditions just ahead of the summer school holidays when some states allow non-teaching staff to file for benefits.

The economic landscape remains complex, with layoffs on the rise. Analysts point to President Trump's tariffs as contributing to this phenomenon. Although the Federal Reserve has elected to maintain the current interest rate, it remains vigilant over economic implications of trade policies and international conflicts. Meanwhile, job creation has slowed significantly, with nonfarm payrolls reporting a meager increase of 139,000 jobs in May.