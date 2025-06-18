Uttar Pradesh Embraces Yoga for a Healthier Workplace

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to incorporate the 'Y-Break' Yoga Protocol into daily governance and office environments, aligning with guidance from the Ministry of AYUSH. The initiative aims to uphold India's yogic culture by promoting stress relief and wellness in the workplace.

The 'Y-Break' is a short yoga session lasting 5 to 10 minutes, designed specifically for office and desk workers. It features light movements focusing on the neck, back, and waist, alongside deep breathing and mindfulness exercises to reduce mental fatigue and physical stiffness.

To expand the reach of this initiative, digital tools like the Namaste Yoga App and other resources will be utilized extensively. Additionally, NGOs will engage yoga experts for workshops, while Resident Welfare Associations will help embed yoga into the daily lives of both government employees and the wider community.

(With inputs from agencies.)