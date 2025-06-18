Left Menu

Delhi's Healthcare Enhancements: Critical Care Blocks and New Health Initiatives

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh directs officials to upgrade government hospitals with critical care blocks under PM-ABHIM. Key reforms include adding dialysis machines, ensuring no medicine shortages, and expanding mental health services with brain health clinics citywide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:50 IST
Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh has urged swift action to upgrade the capital's healthcare facilities, identifying specific areas within government hospitals for critical care blocks installation. This initiative comes as part of the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), aiming to bolster emergency response capabilities.

The minister emphasized eliminating patient transfers by increasing dialysis machine numbers over 300 and ensuring a consistent and adequate supply of essential medications. Singh stressed emergency procurement to avert any medicine shortages across government hospitals, particularly ahead of the monsoon season.

Additionally, Singh announced significant advancements in mental healthcare accessibility with plans to establish brain health clinics across all districts, modeled after the successful clinic at Dwarka's Indira Gandhi Hospital. This expansion aims to provide timely mental health treatment throughout Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

