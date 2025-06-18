Delhi's Healthcare Enhancements: Critical Care Blocks and New Health Initiatives

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh has urged swift action to upgrade the capital's healthcare facilities, identifying specific areas within government hospitals for critical care blocks installation. This initiative comes as part of the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), aiming to bolster emergency response capabilities.

The minister emphasized eliminating patient transfers by increasing dialysis machine numbers over 300 and ensuring a consistent and adequate supply of essential medications. Singh stressed emergency procurement to avert any medicine shortages across government hospitals, particularly ahead of the monsoon season.

Additionally, Singh announced significant advancements in mental healthcare accessibility with plans to establish brain health clinics across all districts, modeled after the successful clinic at Dwarka's Indira Gandhi Hospital. This expansion aims to provide timely mental health treatment throughout Delhi.

