Yoga Celebrations Unify India for 'One Earth, One Health'
India celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga with Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya leading a session at Indira Gandhi Stadium. The event promoted the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', featuring prominent figures like Rakulpreet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani as 'Fit India Icons', encouraging nationwide participation.
- India
In a vibrant display of unity and health consciousness, Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya led the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi, drawing over 1500 yoga enthusiasts.
The event, themed 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', also saw popular figures, including actors Rakulpreet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, hailed as 'Fit India Icons'.
Mandaviya emphasized the cultural significance of yoga and urged citizens to incorporate it into daily life for better health, while the sports ministry celebrated through the Fit India Cult Yogathon, enhancing public engagement nationwide.
