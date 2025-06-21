Left Menu

DNA Testing Delays: Ahmedabad Crash Families' Agony

Eight families affected by an Ahmedabad plane crash must submit additional DNA samples after initial tests failed to match. Until a match is found, bodies cannot be released. The process involves strict legal protocols and is handled with care to expedite body handovers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:01 IST
DNA Testing Delays: Ahmedabad Crash Families' Agony
In a heart-wrenching delay for grieving families, eight victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash face another round of DNA testing. The need arose after initial samples provided by relatives failed to match the victims' DNA, an official revealed on Saturday.

Without a DNA match, the bodies remain beyond families' reach, according to Dr. Rakesh Joshi, superintendent at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. "When no match is found over time, additional samples, preferable from a father, son, or daughter, are requested," Joshi elaborated.

Amidst the logistical and emotional challenges, DNA samples from 231 victims have matched, and 210 bodies have been returned. The Forensic Science University and various regional bodies are working urgently to bring closure to the affected families by swiftly executing the sensitive testing process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

