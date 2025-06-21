Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Undertrial's Untimely Demise in Kapurthala

A 23-year-old undertrial named Gurvinder Singh, suffering from HIV and tuberculosis, passed away during treatment at Kapurthala's civil hospital. Following his decline, he was taken to the hospital where he later died. His body awaits autopsy under judicial scrutiny, and his family has been informed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapurthala | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:39 IST
undertrial
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old undertrial who was both HIV-positive and suffering from tuberculosis died during medical treatment at a civil hospital in Kapurthala, local authorities reported on Saturday.

According to Jail Superintendent Shymal Jyoti, the deceased, Gurvinder Singh, was transferred to the hospital at 1:30 a.m. after a serious deterioration in his health condition. Unfortunately, Singh succumbed to his illnesses during the treatment.

The deceased's body remains in the hospital mortuary pending an autopsy. The post-mortem will proceed under the oversight of a judicial magistrate and Singh's family has been duly notified, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

