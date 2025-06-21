Tragedy Strikes: Undertrial's Untimely Demise in Kapurthala

A 23-year-old undertrial who was both HIV-positive and suffering from tuberculosis died during medical treatment at a civil hospital in Kapurthala, local authorities reported on Saturday.

According to Jail Superintendent Shymal Jyoti, the deceased, Gurvinder Singh, was transferred to the hospital at 1:30 a.m. after a serious deterioration in his health condition. Unfortunately, Singh succumbed to his illnesses during the treatment.

The deceased's body remains in the hospital mortuary pending an autopsy. The post-mortem will proceed under the oversight of a judicial magistrate and Singh's family has been duly notified, police confirmed.

