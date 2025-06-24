Left Menu

Amgen Unveils MariTide's Mixed Mid-Stage Results Amid Market Concerns

Amgen's experimental drug MariTide shows potential for significant weight loss in obese patients, despite notable side effects like vomiting. Mid-stage trials suggest starting at lower doses to improve tolerability. Shares dipped nearly 6%, as analysts express concerns over gastrointestinal issues in Phase 2 results and subsequent Phase 3 plans.

Updated: 24-06-2025 02:28 IST
Amgen's experimental obesity drug MariTide faces scrutiny after mid-stage trial data revealed significant side effects, pushing shares down nearly 6%. Trials indicated that starting the drug at lower doses could enhance tolerability. The Phase 3 studies will further test this approach on obese and overweight adults.

Despite its long-acting nature, MariTide prompted high rates of vomiting in some patients, according to the latest trial data. Nearly 90% of individuals on the highest dose experienced side effects, compared to lower rates when doses were gradually increased. Amgen aims for better results in upcoming trials.

Concerns grow over the necessity of MariTide, a monthly injectable shown to reduce body weight by up to 20%. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly's weekly alternatives have lower side effect rates. Nevertheless, MariTide has demonstrated promising cardiometabolic benefits and blood sugar control in diabetic patients.

