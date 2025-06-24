Instant Nipah Detection: India's New Portable Test Kit Revolutionizes Virus Monitoring

India will now be able to detect the Nipah virus within minutes thanks to a new portable 'point-of-care' test kit developed by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. Operating under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), this kit promises quick, reliable results without the need for traditional laboratory settings.

Dr. Naveen Kumar, Director of NIV, announced that this LAMP-based kit would soon be deployed in high-risk areas, such as Kerala and West Bengal. The test kit's capacity to provide immediate results is critical, given the severe threat posed by the Nipah virus, which can cause outbreaks with a mortality rate exceeding 50 percent.

To combat the virus, NIV is also working on developing monoclonal antibodies and an indigenous vaccine. With the Nipah virus sample analysis limited to NIV Pune, where genomic analysis and vaccine development occur, the focus remains on curbing outbreaks efficiently in states that have historically faced the brunt of this epidemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)