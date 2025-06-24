Revolutionary Wireless Implant Offers AI-Driven Pain Relief Without Opioids

In a groundbreaking development, engineers from the University of Southern California (USC) and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), have unveiled a wireless implant that promises to revolutionize pain management. This state-of-the-art device, powered by AI and ultrasound, eliminates the need for batteries and opioids, enabling real-time and personalized pain relief.

Described in Nature Electronics, this innovative device stands out for its flexibility and adaptability, designed to twist and turn with the spine's movements. Traditional spinal cord stimulators have long been criticized for being cumbersome and hardwired to batteries. The new device, however, leverages a wearable ultrasound transmitter to provide power, circumventing the necessity for bulky equipment.

At the core of this innovation is a machine learning-driven system capable of customizing treatment for individuals. By continuously assessing brain signals, particularly electroencephalogram (EEG) data, the system classifies pain into varying levels, adjusting the ultrasound energy accordingly. Preliminary tests in rodent models confirm the device's efficacy in mitigating both chronic and acute pain efficiently.

