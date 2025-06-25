Breaking Barriers: The Gendered Journey of Women and Medicinal Cannabis

Medicinal cannabis is seeing a rise in use among women in New Zealand and internationally, with an increasing number of prescriptions, primarily for pain and gynaecological conditions such as endometriosis.

Despite the growing demand, women's experiences remain under-explored in research, and several gender-specific barriers impede legal access, forcing many to the unsafe realm of illegal cannabis markets.

Research suggests economic hardship, caregiving responsibilities, and pay disparities hinder access, with policy and regulation needing reform to ensure equitable and safe access to medicinal cannabis for women.

