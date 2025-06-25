Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: The Gendered Journey of Women and Medicinal Cannabis

The use of medicinal cannabis among women is increasing in New Zealand and globally, with conditions ranging from pain to endometriosis being treated. Despite this, gender-specific barriers and insufficient research persist. Women face economic and social challenges, resorting to illegal markets and informal networks for access. Policy change is crucial.

25-06-2025
Medicinal cannabis is seeing a rise in use among women in New Zealand and internationally, with an increasing number of prescriptions, primarily for pain and gynaecological conditions such as endometriosis.

Despite the growing demand, women's experiences remain under-explored in research, and several gender-specific barriers impede legal access, forcing many to the unsafe realm of illegal cannabis markets.

Research suggests economic hardship, caregiving responsibilities, and pay disparities hinder access, with policy and regulation needing reform to ensure equitable and safe access to medicinal cannabis for women.

