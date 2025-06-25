Left Menu

Historic Price Cut: Malaria Vaccine Becomes More Accessible for Children

Bharat Biotech and GSK announce a price reduction for the world's first malaria vaccine for children, to less than USD 5 by 2028. This pledge to Gavi aims to enhance equity, innovation, and collaboration in global health, with the goal of reaching 50 million children in Africa by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:38 IST
Historic Price Cut: Malaria Vaccine Becomes More Accessible for Children
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Biotech and GSK have pledged a significant price reduction for the world's first malaria vaccine for children, bringing it down to below USD 5 by 2028. This is part of their commitment to the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) and aims to improve global vaccine equity through collaborative efforts.

The price cut is driven by process improvements, expanded production capacity, cost-effective manufacturing, and minimal profit margins, as stated in a joint announcement by both companies. This pledge supports Gavi's next replenishment phase, Gavi 6.0, running from 2026 to 2030.

Executives from Bharat Biotech and GSK emphasized the potential to change the malaria landscape for millions of children and families. The companies have invested significantly, enhancing production and technology transfer, aiming to introduce the vaccine in 12 endemic African countries by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025