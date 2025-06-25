Historic Price Cut: Malaria Vaccine Becomes More Accessible for Children

Bharat Biotech and GSK have pledged a significant price reduction for the world's first malaria vaccine for children, bringing it down to below USD 5 by 2028. This is part of their commitment to the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) and aims to improve global vaccine equity through collaborative efforts.

The price cut is driven by process improvements, expanded production capacity, cost-effective manufacturing, and minimal profit margins, as stated in a joint announcement by both companies. This pledge supports Gavi's next replenishment phase, Gavi 6.0, running from 2026 to 2030.

Executives from Bharat Biotech and GSK emphasized the potential to change the malaria landscape for millions of children and families. The companies have invested significantly, enhancing production and technology transfer, aiming to introduce the vaccine in 12 endemic African countries by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)