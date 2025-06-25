Beyond the Skin: Vitiligo's Unseen Struggles and Social Challenges

A groundbreaking study has unveiled the profound psychological trauma and social exclusion faced by individuals suffering from vitiligo, a skin condition marked by loss of pigmentation. Despite being medically benign, vitiligo's visibility leads to significant social challenges for those affected.

Conducted among 430 government employees in Maharashtra, the research revealed alarming statistics: all participants experienced embarrassment about their condition, with over half avoiding social gatherings entirely. The study, published in the Annals of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, provides critical insights into the stigma and ignorance surrounding vitiligo, which often lead to discrimination, particularly for women.

Led by Dr. Rinky Kapoor and Dr. Debraj Shome of The Esthetic Clinics, the research calls for increased public awareness, psychological support, and social inclusion alongside medical treatment. With around 70 million people affected globally, the urgency for an integrated approach combining medical and societal interventions is more pressing than ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)