Star Health Revolutionizes Insurance with AI Claims Partnership

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd has announced a new partnership with Medi Assist to introduce AI-powered claims settlement for its customers, the company revealed on Wednesday.

The integration of the MAtrix platform, an advanced AI claims system, is set to address increasing claim volumes while ensuring speed, consistency, and transparency in Star Health's operations.

This collaboration aims to improve efficiency by automating processes and reducing manual labor, leading to stronger performance across the network. It will also aid in fraud detection and accurate claims adjudication.

