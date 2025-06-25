Left Menu

Vaccine Safety Debate Ignites: Monarez's CDC Nomination Faces Scrutiny

Susan Monarez, President Donald Trump's CDC Director nominee, denied any vaccine-autism links during a Senate panel hearing. Her confirmation process unfolds amid controversy, as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. replaces the CDC's vaccine advisory panel with his appointees, sparking debate over vaccine safety and conflicts of interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:23 IST
Vaccine

Susan Monarez, nominated by President Donald Trump for the role of Director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stated she has not observed any evidence connecting vaccines to autism in her remarks to a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday. This stance appears at odds with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has historically questioned vaccine safety in contradiction to established scientific findings.

During her confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, Monarez responded to Senator Bernie Sanders' inquiries, asserting no causal link between vaccines and autism. Her hearing coincided with a pivotal meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, responsible for data review and vaccine recommendations.

Controversy escalated as Kennedy dismissed the original 17-member vaccine expert panel, citing purported but unsubstantiated conflicts of interest. He appointed eight new members, around half of whom have opposed certain vaccines, intensifying the debate over vaccine policies and safety. Notably, one appointee exited the committee just ahead of the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

