Gavi Secures $9 Billion Funding Amidst U.S. Withdrawal

Global vaccine alliance Gavi has obtained $9 billion for the next five years to immunize impoverished children globally. Despite this success, the U.S. has withdrawn its funding over unsubstantiated safety concerns, according to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Gavi emphasizes safety as its core mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-06-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 01:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Global vaccine alliance Gavi announced it has raised a substantial $9 billion to support its global immunization efforts over the next five years. The funding, pledged by donors including the UK and the Gates Foundation, was publicized at the conclusion of a fundraising summit in Brussels.

While the funding is a major milestone for Gavi, the announcement was overshadowed by the United States' decision to withdraw its financial support. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared that the U.S. would cease funding, citing alleged ignorance of vaccine safety by Gavi without providing evidence.

Gavi has categorically rebutted the accusations, reinforcing that maintaining vaccine safety is of utmost priority. The organization's commitment to protecting children's health across impoverished regions remains steadfast, even amidst funding challenges.

