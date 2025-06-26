Gavi Secures $9 Billion Funding Amidst U.S. Withdrawal

Global vaccine alliance Gavi announced it has raised a substantial $9 billion to support its global immunization efforts over the next five years. The funding, pledged by donors including the UK and the Gates Foundation, was publicized at the conclusion of a fundraising summit in Brussels.

While the funding is a major milestone for Gavi, the announcement was overshadowed by the United States' decision to withdraw its financial support. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared that the U.S. would cease funding, citing alleged ignorance of vaccine safety by Gavi without providing evidence.

Gavi has categorically rebutted the accusations, reinforcing that maintaining vaccine safety is of utmost priority. The organization's commitment to protecting children's health across impoverished regions remains steadfast, even amidst funding challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)