Global Health Waves: Bird Flu, Inhaled Insulin, and Synthetic Color Revolution

The world's health sector buzzes with Brazil's efforts to lift bird flu restrictions, having confirmed its first commercial farm case in May. As the top chicken exporter aims for virus-free status, the focus remains on reversing trade bans.

In the food sector, Nestle USA announces plans to remove synthetic colors from its portfolio by mid-2026. The transition is underway, with over 90% of its products already free of artificial colors, aiming for full compliance within a year.

On the pharmaceutical front, Novo Nordisk debuted its weight-loss drug Wegovy in India to compete with Eli Lilly's offering. The health arena intensifies as innovative drug solutions emerge in the marketplace.