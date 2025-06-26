Left Menu

Invicta Diagnostic Secures Rs 6 Crore Pre-IPO Funding

Invicta Diagnostic, a Mumbai-based firm, has raised Rs 6 crore in a pre-IPO round led by Grobiz SME Opportunities Fund, with angel investors also participating. The company offers comprehensive pathology and radiology services under the brand 'PC Diagnostics' and operates multiple centers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:57 IST
Invicta Diagnostic Secures Rs 6 Crore Pre-IPO Funding
Invicta Diagnostic, headquartered in Mumbai, announced on Thursday that it has successfully garnered Rs 6 crore in a pre-initial public offering (IPO) funding round. This financial boost was spearheaded by the Grobiz SME Opportunities Fund, accompanied by several notable angel investors.

The company is renowned for providing an all-encompassing range of pathology and radiology testing services, including state-of-the-art imaging and clinical laboratory work. It currently operates seven diagnostic centers and a centralized laboratory throughout the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which underscores its significant presence in the area.

Invicta Diagnostic operates under its flagship brand, 'PC Diagnostics,' delivering an impressive suite of radiology and pathology solutions. This capital infusion marks a critical step as the company sets its sights on further expansion and development.

