Sikkim CM Takes Stand Against Workplace Drug Abuse

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang declared a zero-tolerance policy against drug use by government employees at workplaces. During the 'International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking', he announced that those found guilty would face immediate termination.

Tamang highlighted the significant impact of drug abuse on society, urging collaborative efforts from government, communities, and individuals to tackle this issue. He commended Sikkim Police for their effective handling of drug-related crimes, which is crucial to achieving a drug-free state.

Measures such as surprise drug tests, public awareness drives, increased rehabilitation opportunities, and the promotion of sports and cultural activities aim to combat substance abuse. These efforts seek to foster personal responsibility, positive change, and support for those with substance challenges.

