Left Menu

Sikkim CM Takes Stand Against Workplace Drug Abuse

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced the termination of state government employees found under the influence of drugs at work. On 'International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking', he emphasized strict actions including surprise checks and public awareness initiatives to combat substance abuse in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:29 IST
Sikkim CM Takes Stand Against Workplace Drug Abuse
Drug Abuse
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang declared a zero-tolerance policy against drug use by government employees at workplaces. During the 'International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking', he announced that those found guilty would face immediate termination.

Tamang highlighted the significant impact of drug abuse on society, urging collaborative efforts from government, communities, and individuals to tackle this issue. He commended Sikkim Police for their effective handling of drug-related crimes, which is crucial to achieving a drug-free state.

Measures such as surprise drug tests, public awareness drives, increased rehabilitation opportunities, and the promotion of sports and cultural activities aim to combat substance abuse. These efforts seek to foster personal responsibility, positive change, and support for those with substance challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025