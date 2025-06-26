ONS Revamps to Restore Data Integrity Amid Criticisms
The UK's Office for National Statistics will divide its leadership to address issues in its economic data, following criticism from the Bank of England and economists. A review recommended separating the roles of the national statistician and ONS head, with a £10 million investment to improve data quality.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) in Britain is restructuring its leadership to tackle criticisms regarding its economic data accuracy, a move advocated by both the Bank of England and private economists.
Triggered by a review highlighting multiple deficiencies in key statistics, the ONS plans to segregate the position of national statistician from the permanent secretary, who leads the office. An additional £10 million investment is promised to enhance core economic and population data, aiming to boost public confidence and data quality.
The Statistics Authority and Cabinet Office supported the recommendation and will soon recruit a new National Statistician. Data issues, especially in employment figures due to poor survey response rates, have been troubling the Bank of England, which relies on accurate data to assess inflationary pressures while setting interest rates. A revamped Labour Force Survey is plausible by 2026-2027, yet current inaccuracies pose substantial challenges, as indicated by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey.
