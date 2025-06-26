United Effort Key in Battling Vector-Borne Diseases: A Municipal Call to Action

Municipal Commissioner Ashwani Kumar has urged swift action to prevent a surge in vector-borne diseases ahead of the monsoon season. In a crucial inter-departmental meeting, Kumar highlighted the need for inter-agency cooperation, cleanliness initiatives, and public awareness campaigns.

Kumar called for all departments to assist one another, targeting cleanliness and removal of junk from premises. Public awareness is deemed essential, with schools encouraged to discuss preventive measures during parent-teacher meetings and students advised to wear full-sleeved clothes. A door-to-door campaign by Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) is also planned, along with media outreach to educate citizens.

Officials discussed key factors aiding mosquito breeding and potential hotspots identified by the MCD's Public Health Department. Kumar instructed the Delhi Jal Board to address water leakages and requested diligence from various departments in maintaining cleanliness in their areas, as peak transmission months July and August near.

(With inputs from agencies.)