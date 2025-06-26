Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Launches Palliative Care Campaign to Support Elderly

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the launch of a palliative care campaign providing medical services to the elderly in Himachal Pradesh. The initiative involves ASHA workers, medical officers, and physiotherapists. New dialysis centers and improvements in HIMCARE and Ayushman Bharat Schemes were also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has revealed plans to initiate a statewide palliative care campaign. This pioneering effort aims to deliver crucial doorstep medical services, chiefly targeting the elderly and patients requiring special care.

Addressing a Health Department meeting, Sukhu elaborated that the campaign would prioritize home-based healthcare, focusing on elderly individuals who need consistent attention. ASHA workers and community health officers will spearhead the identification of beneficiaries, ensuring comprehensive assessments led by medical officers and physiotherapists from Aadarsh Swasthya Sansthan. This systematic approach is set to conclude within a three-month timeframe post-launch.

In addition to the campaign revelation, the CM evaluated the HIMCARE and Ayushman Bharat Schemes, emphasizing the importance of efficient beneficiary integration. Plans to open 49 new dialysis centers across Aadarsh Swasthya Sansthans, with significant investment of Rs. 41.62 crores, were outlined, further cementing the state's commitment to advanced healthcare infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

