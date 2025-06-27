U.S. Backs Gaza Humanitarian Efforts Amid Controversies

The United States has taken a decisive step by approving $30 million in funding for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, as confirmed by the State Department on Thursday. The department urged other nations to join in supporting the organization, which delivers aid in the conflict-affected Gaza region.

This move marks the first financial backing from Washington, which had previously only offered diplomatic support to the foundation that works with private U.S. military and logistics firms for aid distribution. Since the partial lifting of an 11-week aid blockade on Gaza by Israel, the situation remains dire with over 400 Palestinians reportedly killed while seeking aid.

Despite opposition from some U.S. officials, the State Department has exempted the foundation from an audit process, hinting at a possibility of additional grants. The foundation, led by Johnnie Moore, has distributed over 46 million meals since May, amidst ongoing food shortages and civilian safety concerns in Gaza.

