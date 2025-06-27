Left Menu

Eastern India Pioneers Cardiac Innovation with Physiological Pacing

In Eastern India's first, Dr. Dilip Kumar has achieved breakthrough cardiac innovation with complete physiological pacing. This advanced method was performed on a 33-year-old patient suffering from severe heart conditions, offering safer, natural heart rhythm management and advancing cardiac care in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark medical achievement, Dr. Dilip Kumar, a leading cardiologist at Manipal EM Bypass, has placed Eastern India on the global cardiovascular map by successfully performing the region's inaugural complete physiological pacing procedure.

This innovative dual strategy, employing Bachmann's Bundle Pacing and Left Bundle Branch Area Pacing, was applied to a 33-year-old patient, greatly improving his heart rhythm and setting a precedent for future cardiac treatments.

Dr. Kumar expressed pride in pioneering smarter heart care solutions for young patients with complex rhythm disorders, while Manipal Hospitals continues to demonstrate clinical excellence and commitment to advanced healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

