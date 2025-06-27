Eastern India Pioneers Cardiac Innovation with Physiological Pacing

In a landmark medical achievement, Dr. Dilip Kumar, a leading cardiologist at Manipal EM Bypass, has placed Eastern India on the global cardiovascular map by successfully performing the region's inaugural complete physiological pacing procedure.

This innovative dual strategy, employing Bachmann's Bundle Pacing and Left Bundle Branch Area Pacing, was applied to a 33-year-old patient, greatly improving his heart rhythm and setting a precedent for future cardiac treatments.

Dr. Kumar expressed pride in pioneering smarter heart care solutions for young patients with complex rhythm disorders, while Manipal Hospitals continues to demonstrate clinical excellence and commitment to advanced healthcare.

