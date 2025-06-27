Left Menu

Aurobindo Pharma Faces Recall Over Drug Manufacturing Issues

Aurobindo Pharma's US unit is recalling over 4,600 bottles of Acetaminophen due to manufacturing issues, as reported by the USFDA. The tablets were found discolored, leading to a Class II recall. This decision reflects adherence to cGMP standards to avoid health risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aurobindo Pharma has announced a recall of over 4,600 bottles of its pain-relief medication in the US market, a move prompted by manufacturing concerns.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Aurobindo's US-based unit is taking back the Acetaminophen Tablets (325 mg) due to deviations from Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). The recall was triggered by consumer complaints about tablet discoloration.

The USFDA specifies that this Class II recall was initiated on May 22. Such a recall is a precaution to manage potential, albeit minimal, health risks. Meanwhile, Aurobindo Pharma shares remained largely stable, with a slight 0.08% increase on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

