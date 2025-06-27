Current Health Briefs: From Cyberattacks to Weight-Loss Innovations

The UK health sector has been rocked by revelations of a cyberattack that contributed to a patient's death at King's College Hospital in London. The delay in diagnostic results was pinpointed as a factor in the tragic incident. This marks one of the earliest confirmed cases where hacking has directly impacted patient outcomes, according to British health officials.

On the financial front, Walgreens Boots Alliance exceeded analysts' profit expectations as Sycamore Partners moves forward with privatization plans. CEO Tim Wentworth credits aggressive cost-cutting measures, including store closures and executive layoffs, for the strong performance. Meanwhile, Pfizer reported positive trial results for its hemophilia therapy, Hympavzi, while Altimmune faced a significant share drop after disappointing trial outcomes for its weight-loss drug.

In the pharmaceutical market, Eli Lilly continues its rivalry with Novo Nordisk by launching Mounjaro injector pens in India, aiming to capture part of the booming weight-loss market. Concurrently, Novo Nordisk has announced a collaborative effort with WeightWatchers, offering Wegovy at a reduced price to broaden market access. Health policy news also notes the Czech Republic's move to eliminate surgery requirements for gender changes, reflecting evolving medical and legal standards.

