Thailand Tightens Cannabis Regulations Amid Growing Concerns

Thailand has implemented a new order requiring a prescription for cannabis sales, three years after decriminalizing the plant. This regulation reclassifies cannabis buds as a controlled herb and imposes strict guidelines on sales and sourcing. The move is partly due to a rise in cannabis-related issues.

Updated: 27-06-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:14 IST
Thailand has taken a significant step by banning the sale of cannabis without a prescription, a decisive move following its decriminalization three years ago. This change, signed by Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, has already been implemented as of Thursday, reflecting growing concerns over cannabis usage.

The significant reform has imposed strict penalties, including a maximum one-year jail term and a 20,000-baht fine for non-compliance. Licensed sellers are mandated to source from pharmaceutical-grade certified farms and declare product origins monthly, a clear effort to tighten control over cannabis distribution.

Despite the new regulations, confusion persists among vendors, many of whom are anxious about the enforcement of these rules. With tourism and farming industries impacted, this regulatory shift comes amid political tensions and aims to address cannabis-related public health concerns.

