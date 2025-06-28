Left Menu

Indian Market in Focus as Bangkok Fertility Clinic Expands

First Fertility PGS Center Limited in Bangkok has launched an initiative to attract Indian medical tourists seeking fertility treatments. The clinic has introduced an Indian Lounge providing cultural comfort and multilingual support. Exclusive packages offer customized pricing and support, enhancing convenience for Indian patients seeking advanced reproductive care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:59 IST
Bangkok's First Fertility PGS Center Limited has unveiled a strategic plan to boost its presence in the Indian medical tourism sector, focusing on fertility treatments. The clinic's initiative capitalizes on Thailand's prominent role as a sought-after destination for advanced reproductive care.

To cater to Indian patients, the clinic has launched a new Indian Lounge designed to provide comfort, cultural familiarity, and a Hindi-speaking support team. This expansion marks a milestone for the clinic, which has successfully assisted thousands of couples globally in their parenthood aspirations.

The Managing Director, Mr. Siu Wing Fung Alfred, emphasized the clinic's commitment to its Indian clientele, unveiling exclusive fertility packages tailored specifically for Indian patients. These offerings include customized pricing, priority booking, and comprehensive support, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience in Bangkok.

(With inputs from agencies.)

