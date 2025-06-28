Indian Market in Focus as Bangkok Fertility Clinic Expands

Bangkok's First Fertility PGS Center Limited has unveiled a strategic plan to boost its presence in the Indian medical tourism sector, focusing on fertility treatments. The clinic's initiative capitalizes on Thailand's prominent role as a sought-after destination for advanced reproductive care.

To cater to Indian patients, the clinic has launched a new Indian Lounge designed to provide comfort, cultural familiarity, and a Hindi-speaking support team. This expansion marks a milestone for the clinic, which has successfully assisted thousands of couples globally in their parenthood aspirations.

The Managing Director, Mr. Siu Wing Fung Alfred, emphasized the clinic's commitment to its Indian clientele, unveiling exclusive fertility packages tailored specifically for Indian patients. These offerings include customized pricing, priority booking, and comprehensive support, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience in Bangkok.

