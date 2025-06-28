Arunachal Pradesh Governor Urges New Doctors to Prioritize Ethical Service

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik called upon newly graduated doctors from TRIHMS to commit to ethical healthcare service in underserved regions. He emphasized the importance of empathy, integrity, and continuous learning as crucial components for medical professionals.

Addressing the 2019 MBBS batch graduation at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Parnaik labeled the event a significant milestone for the 46 graduates and society at large. He encouraged doctors to integrate technology, such as artificial intelligence and telemedicine, into healthcare practices.

The governor also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Heal in India initiative, envisioning India as a global wellness hub. He stressed the need for TRIHMS faculty to instill compassion and community service in students, advocating for mandatory rural postings to address primary care gaps in remote areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)