Arunachal Pradesh Governor Urges New Doctors to Prioritize Ethical Service

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik urged new medical graduates from TRIHMS to prioritize ethical service in underserved areas and highlight the importance of empathy and integrity. He called for integrating technology in healthcare and aligning education with national goals while emphasizing cultural sensitivity in medical practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik called upon newly graduated doctors from TRIHMS to commit to ethical healthcare service in underserved regions. He emphasized the importance of empathy, integrity, and continuous learning as crucial components for medical professionals.

Addressing the 2019 MBBS batch graduation at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Parnaik labeled the event a significant milestone for the 46 graduates and society at large. He encouraged doctors to integrate technology, such as artificial intelligence and telemedicine, into healthcare practices.

The governor also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Heal in India initiative, envisioning India as a global wellness hub. He stressed the need for TRIHMS faculty to instill compassion and community service in students, advocating for mandatory rural postings to address primary care gaps in remote areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

