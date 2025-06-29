Left Menu

Surgical Shortage Scandal: A Doctor's Battle for Equipment in Kerala

A senior doctor at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital reveals a critical shortage of surgical equipment, sparking controversy in Kerala. Despite efforts to address the issue, Dr. Haris Chirakkal faces potential repercussions and pressure from authorities. Health Minister Veena George acknowledges systemic issues and promises a thorough investigation.

  • Country:
  • India

Revelations by a senior doctor at the state-run Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital about a shortage of surgical equipment have stirred controversy in Kerala. This prompted the Health Department to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

Dr. Haris Chirakkal, head of the Urology department, made these claims in a Facebook post, which was subsequently deleted, but he stands by his concerns. The post highlighted that surgeries were getting delayed, forcing some patients to purchase necessary equipment themselves.

Health Minister Veena George has acknowledged the issues and promised a comprehensive investigation, while affirming Dr. Chirakkal's dedication to patient care. The matter has also garnered strong support from the medical community, which vows to intervene if any disciplinary action is taken against the doctor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

