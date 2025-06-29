Surgical Shortage Scandal: A Doctor's Battle for Equipment in Kerala

Revelations by a senior doctor at the state-run Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital about a shortage of surgical equipment have stirred controversy in Kerala. This prompted the Health Department to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

Dr. Haris Chirakkal, head of the Urology department, made these claims in a Facebook post, which was subsequently deleted, but he stands by his concerns. The post highlighted that surgeries were getting delayed, forcing some patients to purchase necessary equipment themselves.

Health Minister Veena George has acknowledged the issues and promised a comprehensive investigation, while affirming Dr. Chirakkal's dedication to patient care. The matter has also garnered strong support from the medical community, which vows to intervene if any disciplinary action is taken against the doctor.

(With inputs from agencies.)