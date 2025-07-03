Left Menu

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Andhra Pradesh's Digital Nerve Centre Launch

The Tata Digital Nerve Centre (DiNC) was inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, aiming to enhance public health infrastructure through digital solutions. It connects health centres to offer continuous care and early diagnosis, promising cost-effective, patient-centric healthcare across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuppam | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:10 IST
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Andhra Pradesh's Digital Nerve Centre Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for healthcare advancement, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the state's first Tata Digital Nerve Centre (DiNC) in Chittoor district. This new facility aims to bolster public health infrastructure by providing connected, continuous, and patient-centric healthcare services.

The DiNC is linked to 13 primary health centres and 92 village health centres, offering 12 key healthcare services while digitalising patient health records. The initiative integrates healthcare facilities and resources to enhance care through digital tools and standardised health protocols.

Promising improvements such as early diagnosis, personalised counselling, and better care coordination, the DiNC will initially serve Kuppam, with plans for expansion throughout Chittoor district and statewide. This initiative also aligns with existing healthcare schemes, aiming to deliver quality service while reducing overall costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025