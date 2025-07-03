Revolutionizing Healthcare: Andhra Pradesh's Digital Nerve Centre Launch
The Tata Digital Nerve Centre (DiNC) was inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, aiming to enhance public health infrastructure through digital solutions. It connects health centres to offer continuous care and early diagnosis, promising cost-effective, patient-centric healthcare across the state.
In a significant move for healthcare advancement, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the state's first Tata Digital Nerve Centre (DiNC) in Chittoor district. This new facility aims to bolster public health infrastructure by providing connected, continuous, and patient-centric healthcare services.
The DiNC is linked to 13 primary health centres and 92 village health centres, offering 12 key healthcare services while digitalising patient health records. The initiative integrates healthcare facilities and resources to enhance care through digital tools and standardised health protocols.
Promising improvements such as early diagnosis, personalised counselling, and better care coordination, the DiNC will initially serve Kuppam, with plans for expansion throughout Chittoor district and statewide. This initiative also aligns with existing healthcare schemes, aiming to deliver quality service while reducing overall costs.
