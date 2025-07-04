South Korea trade minister to leave for U.S. on Friday as tariff deadline looms
South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo will leave for the United States on Friday for tariff talks, the ministry said.
The visit comes ahead of the July 9 deadline when U.S. tariffs could rise sharply.
