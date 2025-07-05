New $12.7M CT Unit at Palmerston North Hospital to Double Scan Capacity by 2026

Palmerston North Regional Hospital is set for a major upgrade with a $12.7 million investment in a modular CT (computed tomography) unit that will significantly expand diagnostic imaging capabilities in the region. Health Minister Simeon Brown announced the development, highlighting that the new facility will double the hospital’s current scanning capacity and improve healthcare outcomes for residents across the wider Manawatū-Whanganui region.

“This is a major step forward for Palmerston North and the surrounding communities,” said Minister Brown. “It means faster diagnoses, shorter wait times, and earlier treatment for people with serious conditions like cancer.”

Addressing a Pressing Need

Currently, Palmerston North Hospital relies on a single, loaned CT scanner, which has limited functionality and contributes to delays across emergency, inpatient, and elective services. In several cases, patients requiring urgent imaging are transferred to other hospitals or outsourced to private providers – a costly and time-consuming alternative.

The new modular facility, expected to be operational by February 2026, will house two state-of-the-art CT scanners. One will replace the ageing existing machine, while the other will introduce additional capacity for approximately 3,000 more scans annually.

“This investment is about delivering better health outcomes, sooner,” said Brown. “Doubling CT capacity means more timely scans and less stress for patients, with workforce planning already underway to support the expanded diagnostic service.”

Strategic and Flexible Infrastructure

The decision to deploy a modular CT unit reflects the government’s focus on agile, cost-effective infrastructure solutions that can be delivered quickly and adapted as needs evolve. The unit is designed to operate for up to eight years, offering critical services while a longer-term imaging hub is developed as part of the hospital’s broader redevelopment plans.

Modular health facilities have gained popularity globally for their efficiency and versatility. Unlike permanent construction, modular units can be installed and activated much faster – ensuring patients benefit from upgraded services in a shorter time frame.

“Modular facilities are faster to deliver, more cost-effective, and flexible – helping us expand critical services sooner while hospital upgrades are underway,” Minister Brown noted.

System-Wide Benefits

With the new CT unit in place, the hospital expects to ease pressure across the entire health system. This includes:

Reducing delays in emergency departments , where rapid imaging is often needed to make critical care decisions.

Supporting planned surgical procedures , which often rely on pre-operative imaging.

Speeding up diagnoses for time-sensitive conditions , such as strokes and cancers.

Lowering dependency on private scanning services, helping more patients be treated locally, closer to their families.

“This is exactly the kind of smart infrastructure our health system needs,” Brown emphasized. “It strengthens frontline services, supports our health workforce, and ensures people get the care they need, when and where they need it.”

The initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to modernize New Zealand’s healthcare delivery, especially in regional areas where access to specialist diagnostics has historically lagged behind urban centers.

Looking Ahead

As planning progresses for the hospital’s permanent imaging hub, the modular CT unit represents a crucial intermediate step in enhancing diagnostic resilience. The government has signaled its commitment to ongoing investment in health infrastructure that can adapt to population growth and evolving healthcare demands.

The new unit’s impact will be closely monitored to inform future deployments of modular health technology across the country.