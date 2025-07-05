Krishna Superspeciality Hospital: Revolutionizing Healthcare in Bathinda

In a significant milestone for healthcare in Punjab, Park Group of Hospitals has reopened the Krishna Superspeciality Hospital in Bathinda. This initiative is set to improve access to world-class medical services, embodying the institution's commitment to affordable and inclusive patient care.

Situated centrally in Bathinda, the hospital offers a comprehensive range of services with 250+ beds, including 70 dedicated for intensive care. The facility hosts 100+ expert doctors across over 30 specialties, ensuring high-quality treatment in a variety of medical fields.

Empanelled with major government schemes, the hospital facilitates cashless care for a broad population. It underscores the Park Group of Hospitals' vision to guarantee that high-end healthcare is a fundamental right, accessible to all, rather than a privilege.

(With inputs from agencies.)