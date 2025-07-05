Krishna Superspeciality Hospital: Revolutionizing Healthcare in Bathinda
The re-launch of Krishna Superspeciality Hospital by Park Group of Hospitals in Bathinda signifies a transformative step in healthcare accessibility in Punjab. With over 250 beds, 70 ICU beds, and more than 100 expert doctors covering 30+ specialties, the facility is equipped to provide comprehensive medical care to the region.
In a significant milestone for healthcare in Punjab, Park Group of Hospitals has reopened the Krishna Superspeciality Hospital in Bathinda. This initiative is set to improve access to world-class medical services, embodying the institution's commitment to affordable and inclusive patient care.
Situated centrally in Bathinda, the hospital offers a comprehensive range of services with 250+ beds, including 70 dedicated for intensive care. The facility hosts 100+ expert doctors across over 30 specialties, ensuring high-quality treatment in a variety of medical fields.
Empanelled with major government schemes, the hospital facilitates cashless care for a broad population. It underscores the Park Group of Hospitals' vision to guarantee that high-end healthcare is a fundamental right, accessible to all, rather than a privilege.
