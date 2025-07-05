K Chandrasekhar Rao Discharged After Health Scare
BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, former Chief Minister of Telangana, was discharged from a super-speciality hospital after being admitted with high blood sugar and low sodium levels. He had been under observation with treatment modified to stabilize his condition, following inquiries from the current Chief Minister.
BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has been discharged from a local super-speciality hospital after receiving treatment for high blood sugar and low sodium levels, according to party sources.
The 71-year-old, who previously served as the Telangana Chief Minister, was admitted on July 3 after experiencing general weakness. Yashoda Hospitals issued a statement on Thursday detailing his condition and the stabilization efforts made by their medical team.
Telangana's current Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy checked on Rao's health status and expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery during the hospital stay.
