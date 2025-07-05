K Chandrasekhar Rao Discharged After Health Scare

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has been discharged from a local super-speciality hospital after receiving treatment for high blood sugar and low sodium levels, according to party sources.

The 71-year-old, who previously served as the Telangana Chief Minister, was admitted on July 3 after experiencing general weakness. Yashoda Hospitals issued a statement on Thursday detailing his condition and the stabilization efforts made by their medical team.

Telangana's current Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy checked on Rao's health status and expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery during the hospital stay.