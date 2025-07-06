Puducherry's Crackdown on Illegal Anti-TB Drug Sales: An Unyielding Fight

The government of Puducherry has intensified its efforts against illegal sales of anti-tuberculosis (TB) drugs by private chemists. In collaboration with the State TB Cell and the Department of Drugs Control, a series of raids have been launched targeting businesses violating the ban on such sales.

This move comes as part of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, initiated under recommendations from the Union Health Ministry, to ensure anti-TB drugs are dispensed solely through government channels. The initiative was first implemented in 2017 to curb the emergence of drug-resistant TB strains due to non-compliance with treatment protocols.

Vigorous awareness campaigns have also been conducted, educating chemists on the importance of adherence to government guidelines. The campaign's success is evident with a significant reduction in illegal sales and improved disease tracking and patient compliance, as reported by Dr. S Govindarajan of the National Health Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)