Left Menu

Puducherry's Crackdown on Illegal Anti-TB Drug Sales: An Unyielding Fight

The Puducherry administration is conducting joint raids on private chemists selling anti-TB drugs in violation of a ban. Enforced under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, the move aims to prevent drug-resistant TB and ensure patient compliance with government-monitored treatment. Recent measures have reduced illegal sales and improved reporting by private practitioners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 19:52 IST
Puducherry's Crackdown on Illegal Anti-TB Drug Sales: An Unyielding Fight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Puducherry has intensified its efforts against illegal sales of anti-tuberculosis (TB) drugs by private chemists. In collaboration with the State TB Cell and the Department of Drugs Control, a series of raids have been launched targeting businesses violating the ban on such sales.

This move comes as part of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, initiated under recommendations from the Union Health Ministry, to ensure anti-TB drugs are dispensed solely through government channels. The initiative was first implemented in 2017 to curb the emergence of drug-resistant TB strains due to non-compliance with treatment protocols.

Vigorous awareness campaigns have also been conducted, educating chemists on the importance of adherence to government guidelines. The campaign's success is evident with a significant reduction in illegal sales and improved disease tracking and patient compliance, as reported by Dr. S Govindarajan of the National Health Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025