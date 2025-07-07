Key Global Financial Moves: Calls for Mineral Price Support, UK Family Aid, and U.S. Tariff Threats

In a call to action, Sibanye-Stillwater's CEO, Neal Froneman, urges Western governments to offer price guarantees for critical minerals. This comes as Western nations seek to reduce dependence on Chinese state-supported mineral industries.

Meanwhile, the UK government has launched a £500 million scheme to establish family hubs throughout England. These hubs aim to provide comprehensive parenting support and youth services, targeting disadvantaged families across local authorities.

In the U.S., Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned of impending tariff rebounds by next month. The tariffs, which could return to levels imposed by President Trump, signal increased pressure on international trade partners to negotiate deals with Washington.

