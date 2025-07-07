Tragic Tale: Maharashtra's Child Mortality Crisis

Maharashtra faces a shocking child mortality rate, with over 12,000 deaths reported between April last year and February 2025. Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar acknowledged this dire statistic, which means over 37 young lives are lost daily in the state.

The issue surfaced during a parliamentary question hour when several MLCs raised concerns, particularly highlighting Kolhapur district, where 1,736 child deaths, including 11 newborns, were reported. Despite confirming the numbers, Minister Abitkar did not provide details on the ages or causes of the deaths.

On a related note, the minister discussed the progress of trauma care infrastructure, revealing that 117 units had been approved for government hospitals near highways. Notably, 78 of these units are now functioning, with the remaining 39 still under construction.

