Left Menu

Tragic Tale: Maharashtra's Child Mortality Crisis

Maharashtra has witnessed over 12,000 child deaths between April last year and February 2025, with an average of 37 fatalities daily. Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar confirmed the numbers but didn't specify any age or cause details. Progress in trauma care infrastructure was also discussed by the minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:16 IST
Tragic Tale: Maharashtra's Child Mortality Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra faces a shocking child mortality rate, with over 12,000 deaths reported between April last year and February 2025. Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar acknowledged this dire statistic, which means over 37 young lives are lost daily in the state.

The issue surfaced during a parliamentary question hour when several MLCs raised concerns, particularly highlighting Kolhapur district, where 1,736 child deaths, including 11 newborns, were reported. Despite confirming the numbers, Minister Abitkar did not provide details on the ages or causes of the deaths.

On a related note, the minister discussed the progress of trauma care infrastructure, revealing that 117 units had been approved for government hospitals near highways. Notably, 78 of these units are now functioning, with the remaining 39 still under construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025