Tragic Tale: Maharashtra's Child Mortality Crisis
Maharashtra has witnessed over 12,000 child deaths between April last year and February 2025, with an average of 37 fatalities daily. Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar confirmed the numbers but didn't specify any age or cause details. Progress in trauma care infrastructure was also discussed by the minister.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra faces a shocking child mortality rate, with over 12,000 deaths reported between April last year and February 2025. Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar acknowledged this dire statistic, which means over 37 young lives are lost daily in the state.
The issue surfaced during a parliamentary question hour when several MLCs raised concerns, particularly highlighting Kolhapur district, where 1,736 child deaths, including 11 newborns, were reported. Despite confirming the numbers, Minister Abitkar did not provide details on the ages or causes of the deaths.
On a related note, the minister discussed the progress of trauma care infrastructure, revealing that 117 units had been approved for government hospitals near highways. Notably, 78 of these units are now functioning, with the remaining 39 still under construction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kolhapuri chappals inspiration for footwear featured in our Milan show, says luxury fashion house Prada.
Prada Acknowledges Indian Craft: Kolhapuri Chappals Resonate in Fashion
Kolhapuri Chappals: From Ancient Craft to Fashion Controversy
Kolhapuri Chappals Clash: Artisans Demand Justice Against Prada's Alleged GI Violation
Kolhapuri Footwear: From Tradition to Prada's Runway