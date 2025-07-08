Matt Doocey’s Rural Health Roadshow Tackles Gaps in Services Nationwide

Associate Health Minister and Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey is continuing his mission to reshape rural healthcare by meeting with communities across New Zealand as part of the nationwide Rural Health Roadshow. Today, the roadshow made its stop in Gore, following earlier visits to Levin, Wairoa, Wānaka, Oamaru, and Hanmer Springs.

The initiative is designed to gather firsthand insights from rural health workers, patients, and community leaders on the successes and challenges in delivering healthcare services to New Zealand’s dispersed rural population.

“The rural health roadshow is an opportunity for me to hear direct feedback from the public and those who are working in rural health,” said Doocey. “It’s also a great opportunity to see how well the Rural Health Strategy is being implemented.”

A Direct Line to Rural Voices

The roadshow serves as more than just a listening tour. It is a policy-influencing tool that brings the experiences of remote communities directly into the Government’s health planning. At each stop, Doocey engages in roundtable discussions, site visits to health clinics, and community forums, creating space for health professionals, Māori health providers, and residents to share their stories and propose ideas.

“Hearing from people on the ground helps us design health policies that truly reflect the realities of rural life,” said Doocey.

Rural Healthcare Gains in Budget 2025

Doocey emphasized the Government’s recent commitments through Budget 2025, which earmarks $164 million over four years to improve urgent and after-hours care. The goal is ambitious but clear: ensure that 98% of New Zealanders can access urgent healthcare within one hour’s drive from their home, even in the most isolated corners of the country.

Key budget allocations include:

Expansion of 24/7 digital health services

Increased primary care availability

More training slots for new doctors

Investment in nursing workforce growth for rural clinics

These measures are intended to alleviate workforce shortages and long travel times, two of the most pressing issues raised during earlier stops on the roadshow.

Mental Health Support for Rural Kiwis

Mental health remains a core concern in rural areas, where distance, stigma, and service limitations often create barriers to care. In response, the Government has announced a $3 million investment over four years to strengthen access to both primary and specialist mental health services in rural communities.

Additionally, the Rural Wellbeing Fund—which supports farmer health, suicide prevention initiatives, and local mental health programmes—is being doubled to $4 million over the next four years.

“I heard loud and clear at Fieldays that access to healthcare, especially mental health support, is one of the biggest concerns for people living in rural and remote communities,” said Doocey.

A Long-Term Commitment to Rural Communities

The Rural Health Roadshow isn’t just a one-off political gesture; it’s part of a sustained national strategy. The Government aims to build a healthcare system that is more equitable and tailored to the realities of rural life, where nearly one in five New Zealanders reside.

“All New Zealanders deserve timely access to quality health care,” Doocey noted. “This Government is committed to improving health and mental health outcomes, including for the one in five living in our rural communities.”

He emphasized that ongoing dialogue with communities is essential to creating effective long-term solutions.

“I’ve been thrilled with the support the roadshow has received so far, and I look forward to continuing to hear from our rural communities.”

What’s Next?

As the roadshow continues, the insights gathered will feed directly into future updates of the Rural Health Strategy. This includes exploring flexible service models such as mobile clinics, community-based mental health teams, and increased rural workforce incentives.

Doocey’s continued presence in rural New Zealand signals a hands-on, responsive approach to health governance—one that many in isolated areas have long called for.