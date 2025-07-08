Revolutionizing Knee Health: Robotic-Assisted Surgery Offers New Hope

Knee pain affects millions globally, severely impacting quality of life. For those with severe osteoarthritis, knee replacement surgery has been a beacon of hope. Now, with robotic-assisted technology, Total Knee Replacement (TKR) has transformed, promising surgical precision, personalization, and quicker recoveries.

Robotic TKR, guided by surgeons, allows for intricate planning using CT scans or 3D modeling of the patient's knee. This method ensures precise bone cuts and optimal implant alignment, improving outcomes compared to traditional approaches. Dr. Bharani Kumar Dayanandam states that modern techniques vastly enhance recovery and patient experience.

The implications are significant, especially in India, where knee issues are prevalent. Many patients, including a disproportionate number of women, face barriers like late diagnosis and fear of surgery. Robotic TKR offers a minimally invasive, accurate option, encouraging patients to seek timely treatment and regain their mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)