Revolutionizing Knee Health: Robotic-Assisted Surgery Offers New Hope

Robotic Total Knee Replacement (TKR) is a modern surgical method improving precision, personalization, and recovery. By using robotic assistance, surgeons can execute knee replacements with higher accuracy, resulting in better implant alignment and faster recovery. This innovative approach is particularly changing osteoarthritis treatment in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Knee pain affects millions globally, severely impacting quality of life. For those with severe osteoarthritis, knee replacement surgery has been a beacon of hope. Now, with robotic-assisted technology, Total Knee Replacement (TKR) has transformed, promising surgical precision, personalization, and quicker recoveries.

Robotic TKR, guided by surgeons, allows for intricate planning using CT scans or 3D modeling of the patient's knee. This method ensures precise bone cuts and optimal implant alignment, improving outcomes compared to traditional approaches. Dr. Bharani Kumar Dayanandam states that modern techniques vastly enhance recovery and patient experience.

The implications are significant, especially in India, where knee issues are prevalent. Many patients, including a disproportionate number of women, face barriers like late diagnosis and fear of surgery. Robotic TKR offers a minimally invasive, accurate option, encouraging patients to seek timely treatment and regain their mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

