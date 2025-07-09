'Markets Hold Steady Amid Trump’s Tariff Turmoil'

The S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Tuesday as investors grappled with the implications of President Donald Trump's newest tariff threats. These threats have cast shadows over trade talks and sparked volatile market conditions. Following a sharp sell-off on Monday, investors remained on edge, seeking clarity from the administration's trade policies.

Investors are cautiously optimistic, given recent American policy efforts with some trials on trade dialogues. As Wall Street approaches mid-July's earnings season, there is cautious relief in light of favorable recent tax policies. The S&P 500's slight dip mirrored Wall Street's cautious mood, reflecting investors' ongoing anticipation for more concrete developments.

Despite volatility, indices such as the Nasdaq have reached new highs, driven by optimistic labor reports and potential interest rate cuts. Goldman Sachs and BofA Global Research raise projections for the S&P 500, hinting at confidence in future growth. Meanwhile, Moderna's stocks rose amid legal disputes about U.S. health policies, while solar energy companies faced declines following revised tax policies targeting green energies.

(With inputs from agencies.)