Fortis Hospital Launches 'Code QRT' to Revolutionize First-Line Healthcare
Fortis Hospital in Kalyan has introduced 'Code QRT,' a 15-day clinician-led Quick Response Training program, designed to equip young first-line practitioners with essential skills in diagnostics and clinical assessments. Launched on Doctors' Day, this initiative aims to enhance primary caregivers' capabilities in serving patients in Kalyan, Dombivali, and nearby areas.
Led by experienced clinicians such as Dr. Jumana Haji and Dr. Manjeet Singh, the program includes didactic lectures, hands-on training, and focuses on key areas like patient history taking, emergency imaging, and effective communication during critical scenarios. The initiative targets the Kalyan-Dombivali region, drawing overwhelming interest with 90 registrations for the pilot batch.
Speaking about the program, Fortis officials highlighted its goal to strengthen the healthcare chain from the grassroots level, ensuring timely, essential care. By empowering community-level practitioners, Fortis aims to bridge gaps in healthcare delivery, paving the way for a more connected healthcare system.
