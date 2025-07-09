Fortis Hospital Launches 'Code QRT' to Revolutionize First-Line Healthcare

Fortis Hospital in Kalyan today announced a groundbreaking initiative, 'Code QRT,' aimed at enhancing the capabilities of young first-line practitioners. The 15-day program was launched on Doctors' Day to equip primary caregivers with vital diagnostic and clinical skills.

Led by experienced clinicians such as Dr. Jumana Haji and Dr. Manjeet Singh, the program includes didactic lectures, hands-on training, and focuses on key areas like patient history taking, emergency imaging, and effective communication during critical scenarios. The initiative targets the Kalyan-Dombivali region, drawing overwhelming interest with 90 registrations for the pilot batch.

Speaking about the program, Fortis officials highlighted its goal to strengthen the healthcare chain from the grassroots level, ensuring timely, essential care. By empowering community-level practitioners, Fortis aims to bridge gaps in healthcare delivery, paving the way for a more connected healthcare system.

(With inputs from agencies.)